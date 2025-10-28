Tour operator latest firm to strike deal with Club Doncaster

A tour and travel operator has become the latest firm to sign up with Club Doncaster at the city’s Eco Power Stadium.

SLT Tours has announced its new Silver Partnership with Club Doncaster’s 100 Club, joining a thriving network of businesses committed to supporting the region’s growth, community spirit, and sporting excellence.

As a specialist group travel provider, SLT Tours delivers once-in-a-lifetime experiences for young people through sport, education, and cultural exploration.

Headquartered in Doncaster, the company works closely with schools, colleges, academies, and sports clubs to design and deliver expertly organised tours that inspire confidence, broaden horizons, and create lifelong memories.

From football tournaments across Europe to multi-sport tours and curriculum-linked educational trips worldwide, SLT Tours prides itself on offering safe, seamless, and personalised travel experiences.

Every journey is tailored to meet the needs of teachers, coaches, and young people, ensuring a perfect balance of development, discovery, and enjoyment.

Matthew Rogers, Chief Executive of SLT Tours, said: “Our Yorkshire and Doncaster roots shape the way we do business- warm, honest, and straightforward, while our global reach allows us to open doors to world-class opportunities and unforgettable experiences for young people.

"Becoming part of the Doncaster 100 Club is a natural fit for us, and we’re excited to connect with like-minded businesses who share our passion for community, growth, and excellence.”

The Doncaster 100 Club brings together a diverse community of forward-thinking businesses united by a shared commitment to championing Doncaster’s success.

"The partnership provides unique networking, marketing, and collaborative opportunities designed to strengthen local enterprise and promote the city on a national and international stage.

Gaynor Waddington, Head of Partnerships at Club Doncaster, added: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome SLT Tours as a Silver Partner.

"Their dedication to creating opportunities for young people through sport and education mirrors our own values at Club Doncaster. We look forward to building a strong and mutually rewarding relationship in the year ahead.”

For more information on partnership opportunities with Club Doncaster, please contact [email protected]

You can find more details about SLT Tours and the firm’s activities and excursions at its website which can be found HERE