Top Doncaster NHS finance boss scoops prestigious award at glittering ceremony

An NHS finance director has been recognised with a prestigious award at a glittering ceremony.

Izaaz Mohammed, Finance Director at Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) won Deputy Finance Director of the Year award in the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) awards and was presented with this at a recent awards ceremony.

Izaaz became deputy director of finance in 2022 and his contributions and achievements in the role resulted in him becoming Director of Finance earlier this year.

The award recognises his hard work and dedication to making process changes to ensure strong budget management, delivering challenging cost improvement programme targets and improving reporting, he led the drawing up and implementation of a finance development plan, focusing on recommendations made by the audit.

In addition, he chaired the South Yorkshire inclusion and diversity network group to promote equality, diversity and inclusion in the region’s wider finance function.

He helped the trust achieve Level 1 Future Focused Finance accreditation and started the process for the finance team to work with local schools to promote NHS finance.

Mark Knight, chief executive of the HFMA said: “The HFMA awards recognise and reward all the amazing work that individuals, finance teams, and organisations do to improve services for patients every single day.

"Throughout the years, the awards have grown to reflect the changing nature of the finance function, but they remain at their core a celebration of all that is great about NHS finance.

"In 2024, we had 135 nominations, the highest number of we have ever received.

"The standard of each of these entries was phenomenal, and the decision-making process to choose the winners was extremely tough. Each of our thirteen winners should be deservedly proud of their achievements and to add their name to our rollcall of award winners from across the years.”

Izaaz said: “I am very honoured to have received this award. The work the finance team does is a team effort and I appreciate all the support.”

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.