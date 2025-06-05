Top apprentices in battle of the brushes grand final in Doncaster.

The grand final of a nationwide contest to find the Painting and Decorating Association’s Apprentice of the Year 2025 has taken place in Doncaster.

Top-scorers from five regional heats held in England, Scotland and Wales were invited to the grand final stage of the contest.

Junior and senior apprentices had just six hours to scale up, sketch out and paint a complex image designed to test their stamina, accuracy and skill as part of the national competition.

Tutor at Doncaster College, Glen Galbraith said: “It’s such a great honour to hold the Grand Final here.

“It fosters all types of talent coming through and it’s a particular pleasure this year to see a lot of new faces coming onto the scene.

“I think the competition is so important for our industry. They are demonstrating skills in precision painting and decorative effect work.

“Reaching this stage of the competition, whether they win it or not, is going to help these apprentices in their future careers. To have ‘finalist’ on their resume is a feat in itself.”

PDA Chief Executive, Neil Ogilvie added: “The PDA’s Apprentice of the Year competition is a gruelling task that is both physically and mentally demanding – and it’s been fantastic to observe apprentices from across the country as they’ve taken on the challenge.

“Judging this competition can be a tough job – we’ve been impressed with the effort and skill that has been on display.

“The top-scorers from each of the five regional heats can all be proud of how well they have done just to get through to the Grand Final and for the commitment and skill they showed on the day.”

Winners will be announced at the PDA’s prestigious Premier Trophy Awards, held at Plaisterers’ Hall, London, in July.

For more about the PDA visit: www.paintingdecoratingassociation.co.uk