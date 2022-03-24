A team from Doncaster based Agemaspark were at Yorkshire’s largest annual employer-inspired science, technology, engineering, manufacturing (STEM) and construction showcase, Get up to Speed with STEM.

The event at Magna Science Adventure Centre gave young people the chance to see some of the UK’s most exciting STEM inventions and meet the people who designed, built and operate them.

Paul Stockhill, managing director of Agemaspark, was there with his team, he said: “It was fantastic to see so many young people under one roof with the single aim of finding out more about STEM innovations.

The STEM event was held at Magna.

“It was great to start the day with a business breakfast and where I hosted a round table discussion on barriers to implementing digital transformation tools, techniques and processes that can improve productivity in local manufacturing businesses.

“There were some really interesting conversations around enabling digital transformation in the local manufacturing sector, with the purposes of improving productivity, increasing profitability and creating high-tech employment opportunities.

“We were so proud to be there to showcase our work revolutionising manufacturing processes using our unique conformal cooling techniques.

“Agemaspark has a long history of investment in apprenticeships and training the next generation of engineers is an important part of sustaining the manufacturing sector in the UK. Some 80% of our workforce came to work with us from school including my senior managers and toolmakers.

“Events like this can be the spark needed to get a young person interested in the industry and it was wonderful to see so many local employers taking the time to do that.”

Agemaspark is a precision engineering company, founded in Doncaster in 2002.

The company serves industries including the aerospace sector for civil and military aircraft engines and power generation turbine engines, the Oil & Gas industry providing bespoke tooling aids, mould tools for plastic medical components, building products, caps and closure tooling for food industries along with many more sectors that require mould tools.