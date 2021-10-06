Thousands of Doncaster homes connected up UK's 'fastest broadband' by Virgin Media

New Rossington, Conisbrough, Edlington and Armthorpe all now gigabit ready, the firm has said.

Gigabit speeds enable consumers to send and receive large files, download TV shows, films and computer games in seconds

Virgin Media O2 is spearheading the UK’s gigabit charge with gigabit speeds available to more than three-quarters of its network and its entire footprint of 15.5 million homes set to be upgraded before the end of 2021.

Virgin Media has connected up thousands of homes in Doncaster.

The firm’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service is the fastest available from any of the major broadband providers in the UK.

As well as preparing homes for the technologies and applications of tomorrow, gigabit speeds enable consumers to do more online – from working, streaming, socialising and gaming – all at the same time on multiple devices under the same roof.

As part of today’s gigabit switch-on, Virgin Media O2 has upgraded thousands of homes to gigabit speeds.

Virgin Media O2 is already the UK’s largest gigabit provider in the UK, with 12.8m million homes now able to access these next-generation speeds. By the end of this year, the company will deliver gigabit broadband speeds across its entire network of 15.5 million homes.

Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our continued investment means more than three-quarters of our network, including Doncaster, is now gigabit ready, offering millions of households across the country access to future-proof services and the fastest broadband available from any major provider.

“We’re continuing with our mission to upgrade the UK and connect our entire network to gigabit speeds by the end of the year – a pace unrivalled by any other provider.”

Councillor Jane Nightingale, Cabinet Member for Corporate Resources at Doncaster Council, said: “This is very welcome news for the borough both in terms of its immense social and economic impact.

"The high-speed connectivity will bring multiple benefits for our local businesses and communities including boosting business productivity and innovation alongside supporting flexible working.