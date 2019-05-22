Thousands affected: British Steel collapse is devastating news for workers and the UK industry

British Steel collapse is devastating news for workers and the UK industry.

GMB the steelworkers’ union, has described British Steel's collapse as devastating news for workers and UK industry.

Tim Roache, GMB General Secretary, said: “This is devastating news for the thousands of workers in Scunthorpe and across the UK.

"Consecutive UK governments have failed to protect our proud steel heritage, and now this Prime Minister is overseeing its demise.

“Ministers should have been ready to make use of all the options – including nationalisation – in order to save British Steel but they either don’t care or wouldn’t take off their ideological blinkers to save hard working people and communities.

"GMB demands urgent reassurances on what the future holds for the thousands of British steel workers and their families.”