This is when Doncaster's Aldis will be open over the late May bank holiday weekend

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 19th May 2025, 10:29 BST
Aldi has confirmed its opening times for the upcoming May Bank Holiday.

Regular opening hours will remain in place at Aldi’s stores across the UK on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th May.

Stores in England and Wales will then be open until 8pm on Monday 26th May, while in Scotland stores will close at 10pm as normal.

The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers are advised to check their local store on Aldi’s website before making their journey.

