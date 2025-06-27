The Pet Vet in Doncaster helping short-nosed dogs breathe easy this summer
This is because warmer weather can trigger problems with their breathing, caused by BOAS, which stands for Brachycephalic
Obstructive Airway Syndrome.
The term brachycephalic comes from Greek roots: brachy- meaning “short” and -cephalic meaning “head.”
Brachycephalic dog breeds include:
English Bulldogs
French Bulldogs
Pugs
Cavalier King Charles Spaniels
Boston Terriers
Shih Tzus
Boxers
Pekingese
Lhasa apsos
Dr Julie at The Pet Vet Doncaster has provided some answers to frequently asked questions to help owners improve their pets’ ability to breathe and thereby enhance their quality of life.
Why are short-nosed dogs affected by warmer weather?
A dog’s nose is the main area in their body where heat exchange takes place, and the air flow restrictions in these breeds can make it challenging for them to cool down, which also puts them at greater risk of heat stroke.
Even brachycephalic dogs with wider nostrils can still be negatively affected, as the structure of their palate and the larynx can contribute
towards breathing difficulties.
What are the signs to look out for?
If you have a brachycephalic breed, it’s important to be aware of the following signs and symptoms:
Excessive panting or heavy breathing, even when resting.
Noisy breathing such as snorting, wheezing, and snoring.
Coughing or gagging, especially after exercise or excitement.
Difficulty exercising or tiring quickly.
Blue-tinged gums or tongue (sign of low oxygen).
Open mouth breathing at rest (your dog may sleep with a toy in its mouth).
Collapse or fainting in severe cases.
These symptoms can worsen over time as your pet ages. If you notice any of these symptoms in your dog, please don’t hesitate to book an appointment with a vet.
What is a BOAS assessment?
During a consultation, your vet will initially use a stethoscope to listen to your dog’s breathing while they are calm and relaxed. Your dog will then be encouraged to move around an exercise area at a brisk pace for three minutes.
Your vet will then listen to your dog’s breathing again and use a list of criteria to allocate a grade between 0-3. Following this, your vet will provide recommendations as to how your dog’s symptoms can be best managed.
Is there a treatment to help brachycephalic dogs?
The Pet Vet Doncaster offers BOAS surgery, which is a corrective procedure that aims to improve breathing by addressing anatomical abnormalities like elongated soft palates, narrowed nostrils, and other structural issues that obstruct airflow.
What can pet owners do if they have any concerns?
Book a consultation with Dr Julie. The surgery is open seven days a week with no surcharge for evening, weekend or bank holiday appointments – even for non-registered customers.
Is BOAS surgery expensive?
The surgery offers:
Everyday low pricing on a range of treatments and services.
A consultation will cost £50
BOAS surgery is £1,750 (<10kg dog), £1,900 (10-25kg dog) and £2,050 (>25kg dog)
Carefree Credit 0% payment plans.
Direct insurance claims.
Fair price guarantee (https://www.thepetvet.co.uk/terms-and-conditions).
10% discount for over 60s, the Blue Light community and Armed Forces.
