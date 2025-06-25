The Hundred creates new kids activity pack to build anticipation and ignite passion for this summer’s blockbuster cricket competition across Yorkshire

As the Northern Superchargers gear up for a fifth summer of high-octane sport and entertainment at The Hundred, a brand-new interactive activity pack for 8-11-year-old has been created. Developed by kids for kids, the free pack has launched right in time for summer and is set to entertain families across Yorkshire and further afield, creating memories that begin long before the first ball is bowled.

The digitally downloadable pack is full of interactive games, fun challenges, creative design tasks and insightful facts that brings The Hundred to life and gets the whole family ready for the action, whether that’s at home or on the go.

Highlights of the activity pack, developed in collaboration with Compare the Market, include:

  • Puzzles and games
  • A ‘Design Your Kit’ creative task
  • Dynamos-inspired catching challenge
  • Fun facts about The Hundred and what families can expect this summer
  • A reversable fridge poster that counts down to the start of the competition and tracks team progress throughout the competition
Fun activities for all to enjoyplaceholder image
Fun activities for all to enjoy

Last year, 540,000 tickets were sold across the competition, 41% of which were families and 23% juniors. Since the competition’s inception back in 2021, more than 400,000 junior ticket holders have walked through The Hundred’s doors. Tickets represent exceptional value, with prices starting from just £14 for adults and £5 for juniors aged 3-15 (free for under 3s).

The activity pack is available for free download from www.thehundred.com/what-is-the-hundred.

For more information about The Hundred, please visit www.thehundred.com.

