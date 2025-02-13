The cheapest petrol and diesel prices in Doncaster revealed

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 13th Feb 2025, 13:25 BST
Using up-to-date figures from the Petrol Prices App, Law Trucks have looked at the cheapest fuel stations in Doncaster for both petrol and diesel.

Law Trucks have created their Fuel Report, which helped rank the cheapest fuel stations in Doncaster revealing the best places to get petrol and diesel.

Top 5 cheapest petrol stations in and around Doncaster – station, postcode, unleaded petrol price (per litre)

Texaco Wheatley Hall Road – DN2 4NF – 129.9p

Eg On The Move Doncaster – DN2 4SQ – 130.7p

Sainsburys Edenthorpe – DN2 5PS – 143.9p

Tesco Doncaster Edenthorpe – DN3 2JE – 133.9p

Valero Doncaster (MPK Doncaster Road) – DN12 3AL – 133.9p

Top 5 cheapest diesel prices in and around Doncaster – station, postcode, diesel price (per litre)

Texaco Wheatley Hall Road – DN2 4NF – 139.9p

Unbranded Thorne Road – DN3 2LU – 139.9p

Eg On The Move Doncaster – DN2 4SQ – 140.7p

Valero Doncaster (MPK Doncaster Road) – DN12 3AL – 140.9p

Sainsburys Edenthorpe – DN2 5PS – 141.9p

Visit Petrol Prices App for more.

News you can trust since 1925
