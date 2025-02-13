The cheapest petrol and diesel prices in Doncaster revealed

Using up-to-date figures from the Petrol Prices App, Law Trucks have looked at the cheapest fuel stations in Doncaster for both petrol and diesel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Law Trucks have created their Fuel Report, which helped rank the cheapest fuel stations in Doncaster revealing the best places to get petrol and diesel.

Top 5 cheapest petrol stations in and around Doncaster – station, postcode, unleaded petrol price (per litre)

Texaco Wheatley Hall Road – DN2 4NF – 129.9p

The cheapest petrol prices in Doncaster revealed.

Eg On The Move Doncaster – DN2 4SQ – 130.7p

Sainsburys Edenthorpe – DN2 5PS – 143.9p

Tesco Doncaster Edenthorpe – DN3 2JE – 133.9p

Valero Doncaster (MPK Doncaster Road) – DN12 3AL – 133.9p

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 5 cheapest diesel prices in and around Doncaster – station, postcode, diesel price (per litre)

Texaco Wheatley Hall Road – DN2 4NF – 139.9p

Unbranded Thorne Road – DN3 2LU – 139.9p

Eg On The Move Doncaster – DN2 4SQ – 140.7p

Valero Doncaster (MPK Doncaster Road) – DN12 3AL – 140.9p

Sainsburys Edenthorpe – DN2 5PS – 141.9p

Visit Petrol Prices App for more.