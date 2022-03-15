“The busiest we’ve been in all 117 years”: Doncaster business celebrates record turnover

Despite the continued turbulence of the property sector, the Barnsdales Group has achieved record turnover, with revenues almost tripling in five years.

Founded in Doncaster, Barnsdales Group has been supporting the property sector since 1905 when it was founded by the great-grandfather of current MD, Jason Barnsdale.

Operating nationwide, the group provides a range of residential and commercial property services including property management, lettings and building surveyance.

Barnsdales team (l-r) Tom Goodman, Gary Thompson, Jason Barnsdale, Gemma Dove, Live Chippindale

While Barnsdales Group as a whole experienced growth across multiple service lines, Barnsdales Ltd, and, specifically, its valuations team saw the biggest increase in demand during the last year.

Jason said: “I’m extremely proud of the Barnsales team and the way their expertise, commitment to clients and great teamwork have helped us to achieve another record year.

"It’s been a tough and unpredictable few years for every business, but that’s not to say there haven’t been areas for growth and we’ve been able to adapt and capitalise on these very successfully.

“Our facilities management company Barnsdales FM has taken on some fantastic new work including the iPort logistics hub and the HQ of the UK’s largest rail freight company DB Cargo.

"Meanwhile, Regional Property Auctioneers has moved to an entirely online bidding system throughout the pandemic.

"Barnsdales itself is also going from strength to strength with a nationwide team of property consultants.

“Running a family business is a responsibility that can feel very personal, so I’m especially pleased with what we’ve achieved over the last five years. I’m particularly proud of everything we’ve done since the start of the pandemic and I want to say a big thank you to our team and to our clients who’ve put their trust in us over this period.”

Since 2016/17, turnover rose by 178 per cent across the Barnsdales Group as a whole, while turnover at Barnsdales Ltd grew by 14 per cent in the last year, despite the pandemic.

Barnsdales Group has offices in Doncaster, Sheffield, Manchester, Lincoln, London and Cirencester and a team of more than 60 property professionals.

