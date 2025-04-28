Tenant survey shows Leeds Jewish Housing Association reaching new heights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Jewish Housing Association (LJHA) has achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 82.9%, an increase of 13.5% from 2024, after an all-tenant survey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April 2023, the Regulator of Social Housing introduced new requirements for social housing providers to ask residents 12 standardised questions annually.

Known as Tenant Satisfaction Measures (TSMs), these cover numerous aspects of the tenant experience such as the quality of homes, response time to complaints, anti-social behaviour, repairs and maintenance, home safety, communications and cleanliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LJHA’s results, which have just been published, show that it had surpassed the sector average across all 12 categories and been ranked in the top quartile in nine TSMs.

Cherry Tree House (left) and Hillside which together provide 85 homes for Leeds Jewish Housing Association residents at Queenshill Avenue in Moortown

Home safety had the highest rating with 89.2% of LJHA residents declaring that they felt secure in their property.

87.5% of tenants said they believed LJHA was making a positive contribution to their neighbourhood, with 87.3% agreeing that the association treated them fairly and respectfully.

Other stand-out ratings included 83% of residents replying that they were kept well informed by the association, 82.1% feeling that communal areas were clean and 80.1% stating that their home was well-maintained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Respondents were also invited to submit anonymous comments about LJHA’s performance.

One wrote: “I do feel that they take good care of the tenants, and the houses are nice.”

Another replied: “If I ever need anything doing, they are straight on with it.”

A third said: “It is very easy to reach out to them and they are always here to help anyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a fourth commented: “They’re good whenever I need them. They are efficient, they’re good at getting back to me.”

Mark Grandfield, LJHA Chief Executive, said: “TSMs are designed to allow tenants to scrutinise their landlord’s performance, provide insights on where we might improve services, and act as a source of intelligence for the regulator on how we are meeting new consumer standards.

“I am thrilled that not only has LJHA scored above the sector average in all 12 areas in which tenants were invited to give their opinions, but the individual percentages have risen in every category in comparison with last year’s results.

“With an overall satisfaction rating of almost 83%, the association is making excellent progress as we prepare to start construction work on our new 28-home Queenshill development which is due for completion next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Simons, LJHA Director of Operations, said: “Whilst we are delighted with the results, but there can be no room for complacency.

“As part of their work, Service Insights - the company which undertook the survey – also suggested several areas for us to concentrate on to improve customer satisfaction levels even further.

“These will be our primary focus in the months ahead as we seek to deliver the best possible services to our residents.”

Jonathan Shaw, LJHA Board Chair, said: “I want to extend my warmest congratulations to our wonderfully professional team for achieving such a positive outcome.

“Their commitment to what they do and why they do it is inspiring.

“The results demonstrate that their efforts are greatly appreciated by our tenants, whose needs drive everything we do.”