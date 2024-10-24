Ten fish and chip restaurants tipped for success at National Fish & Chip Awards - ond one is in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Fish & Chip Awards is serving up its specials of the day, with the announcement of the ten best fish and chip businesses from across the UK that have been shortlisted for the Restaurant of the Year prize.

The industry’s most prominent awards are back to celebrate the businesses producing fish and chips of the highest quality, as well as utilising sustainable sources and running tight ships to ensure employee satisfaction, customer service and more, are delivered consistently well.

The category’s criteria must be meticulously achieved for the contenders to progress through the process, which has been designed by the ‘cods’ of the fish and chip world to ensure standards within the industry remain top tier.

The 10 restaurants off to a great start and waiting on news if they will make it to the awards ceremony next year, are:

Bristol

Noah’s

County Durham

Bells Fish & Chips (Framwellgate Moor), Durham

Devon

Pier Point, Torquay

Gloucestershire

Malt and Anchor, Cirencester

London

Toff’s of Muswell Hill (The Chesterford Group)

Norfolk

Eric’s Fish and Chips, Thornham

Upstairs @ No1 Cromer, Cromer

Nottinghamshire

The Cod’s Scallops, Nottingham

Tyne and Wear

Trenchers Spanish City, Whitley Bay

Yorkshire

Whitby’s Fish & Chip Restaurant, Doncaster

Awards organiser, and president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, Andrew Crook says of the entries: “Restaurant of the Year is a favourite category for the judges as there is so much variety in the applicants’ approaches to building on their current level. It’s inspirational to see how our shortlisted lineup is overcoming challenges and thinking of new ways to encourage repeat business in the current climate.

“We’re only at the beginning of the competition but it’s already clear that there’s going to be a lot of deliberating and tough decision making to come but it’s a testament to these great people who are pouring everything they have into their businesses and we’re here to spur them on to achieve all their goals.”

The category is sponsored by the Q Partnership, three independent, family-owned businesses – Friars Pride, Henry Colbeck and V.A. Whitley – which supply the UK fish and chip industry with goods and services.

Robert Fernandes, Marketing Manager at V.A. Whitley comments: “V.A. Whitley is extremely proud to be one of the new category sponsors for Restaurant of the Year, along with our partners at Henry Colbeck and Friars Pride. As proud sponsors of these prestigious awards, we celebrate the remarkable achievements and dedication of individuals and teams who inspire excellence in this great industry.

“Together, we honour innovation, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of success that drives us all forward. We would like to congratulate all entrants on achieving the consistently high standards which have brought them this far. The standard of operators in the fish and chip world continues to rise and it is great to see.

“The National Fish & Chip Awards drives high standards and demonstrates what great support there is from all areas of our industry, with the common aim of ensuring that this wonderful trade continues to flourish across the country by offering quality fish, chips and mushy peas for all to enjoy!

"V.A. Whitley has been delivering excellent service and quality products to the fish and chip trade in England and Wales for over 125 years. We would like to take this opportunity to wish all entrants the very best of luck going forward.”

Georgina Colbeck, Director at Henry Colbeck adds: “We’re excited to sponsor the restaurant category for the first time this year because we want to support and highlight the amazing work that restaurants across our industry do to ensure fish and chips remains a vital and successful part of the modern dining landscape.”

More assessments are to come, which will see the shortlist halved. The remaining restaurants will be the finalists, and the winner will be crowned on 26 February at the London awards ceremony at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge.

For more information visit: www.thefishandchipawards.com.