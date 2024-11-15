Talk To Media Celebrate 20 Years of Business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster-based digital marketing agency Talk To Media is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary this month. Since opening its services to businesses across South Yorkshire in 2004, the agency has come a long way, growing to a team of 10 in 2024 with further plans to bring on new team members and projects in the future.

Founded by Tracey and Paul Gregory, Talk To Media started as an ambitious team of two, dedicated to providing cost-effective marketing strategies that help clients reach their goals and achieve a high return on investment. As the marketing landscape evolved, the agency shifted its focus to digital marketing and became one of the first businesses in Doncaster to become a Google Certified Partner and continues to be today.

With continued growth on the horizon, Talk To Media has many exciting plans for the future. When interviewed about the journey of their business, owners Paul and Tracey stated '20 years has flown by quickly, we've loved every minute of it. We are a team that supports and uplifts each other and want to continue that as we expand in future and take on more clients into the business. We think our passion for what we do has shown for itself, we'll have to see what the next 20 years hold for us!'