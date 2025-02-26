Takeaway handed a new three food hygiene rating which means standards are generally satisfactory, though there may be room for improvement

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Oriental, a takeaway at 28 Ellers Lane, Auckley, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on January 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 300 takeaways with ratings, 178 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just three have zero rating

Related topics:TakeawayDoncasterFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice