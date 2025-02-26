Takeaway handed a new three food hygiene rating which means standards are generally satisfactory, though there may be room for improvement
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Oriental, a takeaway at 28 Ellers Lane, Auckley, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on January 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 300 takeaways with ratings, 178 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just three have zero rating
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.