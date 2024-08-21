SYNETIQ mechanical vehicle technicians achieve success in HEVRA training
This significant achievement underscores SYNETIQ’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving automotive industry, particularly in the areas of hybrid and electric vehicle technology. The HEVRA training programme is renowned for its rigorous standards and comprehensive curriculum, covering the latest advancements in hybrid and electric vehicle systems, safety protocols, and repair techniques.
“We are incredibly proud of our team for their dedication and the high standards they have set. Their expertise will significantly benefit our clients and customers, providing them with the assurance that their vehicles are in capable hands, especially as the market for hybrid and electric vehicles continues to expand.” said Colin Casselden, Vehicle & Green Parts Sales Director of SYNETIQ. “With the automotive industry increasingly moving towards sustainable and advanced vehicle technologies, it is vital for our team to maintain a high level of skill and expertise.”
The successful completion of HEVRA training by SYNETIQ’s technicians positions the company as a leader in the industry, ready to provide top-tier services for hybrid and electric vehicles. This accomplishment not only enhances the company’s technical capabilities but also reinforces its commitment to environmental sustainability and customer satisfaction.
SYNETIQ remains committed to investing in the professional development of its colleagues, ensuring that they receive the best training and resources available.
