Swimmers set to be welcomed back to Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub

Phase one of Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub is set to open its doors in the coming weeks and swimmers will be making a welcome return to the venue.

The first phase of the refurbishment is now complete and the reception, changing village and swimming pool will be opening on May 18.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming swimmers back to Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub as phase one of the major refurbishment of the venue is now completed.

“Our huge thanks go to the Thorne and Moorends Ward Councillors who we have worked closely with throughout the refurbishment and to the local community, who have been extremely patient as the works have taken place.

The pool at Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub

“Phase two of the refurbishment will continue to take place throughout 2024 and into 2025 but it was important for us to be able to open the pool area so that the community can make the most of venue.”

“The next phase of works will include Choose Fitness, Thorne – a 70 station gym, studios and wellbeing areas. The venue will also include a ten-pin bowling alley, soft play area and café.”

DCLT manage ten leisure venues across the city of Doncaster including the newly opened Choose Fitness Balby, Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, Crookhill Park Golf Course and Doncaster Dome.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster said: “Local leisure centres are important features of our communities, across the country many councils are looking to close leisure centres whereas in Doncaster we are continuing to invest to support the health and wellbeing of Doncaster residents. This investment is to encourage further custom, improve commercial viability and ensure our Leisure Centres support our residents to live happier and healthier lives.

“Since 2021 we have delivered improvements across the Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust estate including; Armthorpe, Rossington and Askern Leisure Centres and Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre & Campsite. With works to commence at Doncaster Dome this year and we are currently reviewing options for Edlington following two unsuccessful bids to the Levelling Up Fund”