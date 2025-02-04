Supermarket giant Morrisons to open new store in Doncaster

Supermarket giant Morrisons is to open a new store in Doncaster.

The firm has announced that the Central England Co-op store in Barnby Dun will be rebranded as a Morrisons Daily store.

A spokeperson said: “The new Morrisons Daily fresh food convenience store will offer customers a carefully tailored mix of Morrisons own brand products alongside branded favourites.

"As well as new ranges, the store has received a complete redesign internally and externally incorporating Morrisons bright, modern branding.

"Fresh food is at the heart of the store and we hope customers will love it.”

The store in High Street, Barnby Dun first opened as a Central England Co-op outlet in July 2020.

Before that, for many years it was a public house, operating as The Star.

A spokesperson for Central Co-op England said: “In our mission to create a sustainable society for all, we constantly review our trading estate to identify areas that no longer provide profitability or an essential purpose within the communities they serve.

"After careful consideration, the Society has decided to sell 19 of its food stores, including Barnby Dun in Doncaster, which have been financially unsustainable for some time.

"Barnby Dun will be transferred to its new owner, Samy Ltd.

We cannot yet confirm the closing date of the Barnby Dun store, although it will be before the end of February and will close a week or two before its transfer date.

"We will keep our members and customers fully informed throughout this time. The communities and the members we serve will have access to a nearby Central Co-op store (the closest being our Armthorpe store on Hatfield Lane) or other Co-op society stores for their immediate needs.

Our first priority is to offer our support to all colleagues impacted by the changes proposed over the coming weeks. We are confident that the affected colleagues at Barnby Dun will transfer to new roles through consultation with the new owners, Samy Ltd.

The new supermarket got off to a troubled start when it was ram-raided by thieves using a fork lift truck and car only 24 hours after it first opened.