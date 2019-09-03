Strike at Doncaster rail engineers suspended
A rail union has suspended a strike that was due to start tomorrow at one of Doncaster's biggest employers.
The RMT - Rail Martime and Transport union - confirmed today (Tuesday) that it has suspended the industrial action that was due to start on Wednesday at Wabtec Faiveley UK (Rail Doncaster), in Hexthorpe, potentially involving hundreds of workers.
The union said the move was because an improved pay offer had been made, and added in a statement that the union was suspending the upcoming industrial action so that the affected members can be asked for their opinion through a referendum on whether to accept it or not.
It means the strike action which was due to start at 6am on Wednesday September 4 and the subsequent strike action which was due to start at 6am on Monday September 16 has been suspended.
Additionally, an overtime ban which was due to start on Wednesday September 11 and recommence on Monday September 23 has also been suspended, and the union's members have been told by its leaders to work as normal.
Wabtec has declined to comment on the strike plans the while the dispute is ongoing.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The firm employs over 1,100 staff, with a total of 309 of being involved in the potential industrial action.
Unite announced it was balloting its members at the Hexthorpe Road site in July, after they rejected a two per cent pay offer for the year starting April 2019.
Wabtec Rail maintains and repairs the wheels and their mountings on the railway rolling stock across the UK, and carries out carriage repairs.
The site is famous as the birthplace of some of the world's most famous steam locomotives, such as the Flying Scotsman and the world steam speed record holder, Mallard. It was previously the British Rail plantworks.