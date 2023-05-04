Store expands with new branch at Lakeside Outlet in Doncaster
Wholefoods store, Grape Tree Feel Good Foods, has upsized its store and moved into a new unit at Lakeside Village.
The move means the store, which has had a presence at the popular Doncaster outlet shopping centre for five years, can now offer an extended product range for everything health and wellbeing.
The new, larger store is located in between Cadbury Outlet and Holland and Barrett Outlet.
Di Mellis, Lakeside centre manager, said: “The store is incredibly popular amongst our shoppers and the larger unit provides the Grape Tree team with more scope to showcase their knowledge and expertise in the health and wellbeing field so whether you’re looking for natural supplements, organic snacks or speciality teas to name a few make sure you pop along to see what is on offer.”
Grape Tree offers a wide selection of wholefoods including nuts, seeds, pulses and grains, as well as dried, crystallised and glace fruits great for snacking or baking, and vitamins, gels and supplements.