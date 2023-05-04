The move means the store, which has had a presence at the popular Doncaster outlet shopping centre for five years, can now offer an extended product range for everything health and wellbeing.

The new, larger store is located in between Cadbury Outlet and Holland and Barrett Outlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Di Mellis, Lakeside centre manager, said: “The store is incredibly popular amongst our shoppers and the larger unit provides the Grape Tree team with more scope to showcase their knowledge and expertise in the health and wellbeing field so whether you’re looking for natural supplements, organic snacks or speciality teas to name a few make sure you pop along to see what is on offer.”

Di Mellis, centre manager (third from left) joins the Grape Tree team at its new and improved store at Lakeside Village