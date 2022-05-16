Starbucks: Health chiefs tease arrival of new branch inside Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Coffee giant Starbucks is set to open its latest branch inside in the town – inside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 16th May 2022, 9:27 pm

Health chiefs teased the arrival of the new outlet on social media, sharing a photo of a coffee cup decked out with the firm’s famed green mermaid logo with the message: Coming to Doncaster Royal Infirmary soon.”

The hospital on Armthorpe Road already has a branch of rival coffee chain Costa Coffee.

No further details have been released about the branch and we have contacted Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary, for further details.

Last month, the coffee giant opened an outlet on Wheatley Hall Road.

The firm already has a branch in Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre as well as an outlet at Doncaster railway station.

And last summer, the firm submitted plans to Doncaster Council to build a new branch on Water Vole Way in the Balby area of the town.

