Starbucks: Health chiefs tease arrival of new branch inside Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Health chiefs teased the arrival of the new outlet on social media, sharing a photo of a coffee cup decked out with the firm’s famed green mermaid logo with the message: Coming to Doncaster Royal Infirmary soon.”

The hospital on Armthorpe Road already has a branch of rival coffee chain Costa Coffee.

No further details have been released about the branch and we have contacted Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary, for further details.

The firm already has a branch in Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre as well as an outlet at Doncaster railway station.