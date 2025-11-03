Staff at Doncaster pallets firm achieve safety accreditation

A Doncaster-based pallets firm has taken what bosses have described as “another big leap forwards” after staff achieved special safety accreditation.

Two members of management at Junction 4 Pallets have just earned their Institute of Occupational Health and Safety (IOSH) Managing Safely accreditation and a further three have now sat the course.

The course itself aims to give managers and supervisors an understanding of everyone’s safety and health responsibilities in the workplace and to enable them to recognise how they can influence, control and monitor risk.

Speaking about the IOSH course and the personal development offered by Junction 4 Pallets, engineering supervisor, Craig Norman said: “The IOSH has opened my eyes to all aspects of health and safety and about my roles and responsibilities as well as everyone at Junction 4.

Staff at Junction 4 pallets have received safety accreditation.

"It was informative, and I found the course really well put together. It has boosted my experience and knowledge and will hold me in great stead for the future.

"I would say to anyone that has the opportunity to sit this course to do so, not only for yourself but for the benefit of your team and staff”.

Junction 4 Pallets head trainer, Wayne Kostyszyn, also earnt a Managing Safely accreditation and said “The course was a real eye opener.

"I found there is a lot more to Health and Safety then I first thought.

"I feel it's improved my management skills and changed my perspective when dealing with risks. I've always leaned into health and safety as I'm a caring person, but this course has helped me refine my skills”.

Responsible for the implementation of IOSH Managing Safely and other advanced safety measures is Adam McQuade.

Adam joined Junction 4 Pallets earlier this year and, since then, has been rapidly developing its health and safety culture.

The move to upskill managers follows the implementation of Safety Culture, a tool that allows the company to identify, evaluate and mitigate risks through greater visibility and data-driven decision making.

Mr McQuade said:

"This is a fantastic result for both Craig and Wayne, by investing in our employees we can give them the tools to achieve success. This small change is what makes IOSH Managing Safely such a critical course, giving our manages the skills and knowledge needed to meet our health and safety obligations.”