Specialists from a Doncaster College staging major conference designed to break down stereotypes, remove labels and change lives

Businesses are being urged to join a workforce revolution and reap the benefits of a highly skilled neurodivergent staff.

Specialists from Harrison College, in Doncaster, are staging a major conference designed to break down stereotypes, remove labels and change lives and support organisations to develop a fully inclusive team.

To be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, Doncaster, from 9am to 4.30pm, on February 6, the conference will provide a transformative platform to challenge misconceptions, inspire action and provide businesses with the tools they need to support neurodivergent people.

Harrison College was founded by Gemma Peebles in 2019 with the mission of providing young people with autism and social, emotional and mental health issues with the essential skills for work and adulthood.

Gemma Peebles.

Careers education is embedded across the curriculum with the emphasis on project-based, employer-led study programmes to meet the demands of the local labour market. Working in partnership with over 200 businesses, Harrison College is renowned for leading an education

revolution in Doncaster.

Gemma said: “At its core this conference is not just about awareness, it’s about actionable impact. By attending, businesses will walk away with the insights, strategies and connections needed to foster genuine inclusion and reap the business benefits of a neurodiverse workforce.

“If you have gaps in your workforce, consider essential skills for work a top priority in your recruitment strategy and are striving towards a more diverse, inclusive work environment, then this conference is for you.”

The keynote speaker at the Harrison College Conference, called ‘The right approach to careers, education, and business partnerships’, will be Bobby Beevers, a racing broadcaster and chairman of Autism in Racing.

He became aware of autism when his daughter was diagnosed with the condition in 2020 – only to discover he also has the condition.

Autism in Racing aims to educate and raise awareness about the condition in the horse racing community in order to create employment opportunities and accessibility at race days.

Bobby has won support from a range of organisations including ITV Racing, ARC and the Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Fund.

The conference will feature interactive workshops, graduate and employer panels, roundtable discussions and neurodiversity in the workplace training, ensuring that delegates leave with a renewed drive to work in partnership with education.

The event also coincides with a race meeting at Doncaster Racecourse allowing for networking among the spirit of jump racing after the conference.

Registration is open now. For more information, to register and exhibit visit the website at www.harrisoncollege.co.uk, email [email protected] or [email protected], or phone 01302 540495.