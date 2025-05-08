South Yorkshire’s International Trade Conference returns this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Championing global success for South Yorkshire business, the South Yorkshire International Trade Conference (SYITC) returns bigger and bolder on May 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by Sheffield’s International Trade Centre, part of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the conference is the go-to event for organisations looking to support their international trade aspirations.

Taking place at the OEC, 8.45am – 2pm, on Penistone Road in Sheffield, the conference will empower South Yorkshire organisations, arming them with the knowledge and connections needed to thrive in the world of international trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Patrick, Director of International Trade at SCCI, said: "After the success of last year’s conference, we are thrilled to bring the South Yorkshire International Trade Conference back for its third year in a row.

The South Yorkshire International Trade Conference (SYITC) returns this May 14.

"Now more than ever, insights gained, and relationships formed at conferences like ours are vital for local businesses. Providing a space to open doors to new markets is especially important as we navigate the ever-changing challenges for international trade and economic recovery.

“We can’t wait to welcome delegates on the day and shout about all the great opportunities happening here in South Yorkshire."

Attendees can expect a dedicated Exhibition Centre featuring 10+ organisations offering solutions to enhance their international trade operations and a main stage with 7+ guest speakers from government and industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guest speakers include Oliver Coppard – South Yorkshire Mayor, Jerry Cheung – Chamber Vice President and Managing Director for New Era Developments, Andy Proctor – Procurement and Carbon Solutions Specialist at Auditel, William Bain – Head of Trade Policy for the British Chambers of Commerce, and Liz Bennington – Deputy Director, North of England, Exports Directorate for the Department for Business and Trade.

The South Yorkshire International Trade Conference (SYITC) returns this May 14.

A Q&A panel discussion with also take place compèred by Jerry Cheung, with Melanie Brownlow – CEO at Hothouse Beauty and Rachel Smith – Head of Operations at SiteHop.

Louisa Harrison-Walker, Chief Executive of SCCI, said: "In today’s global economy, international trade is a key driver of inclusive economic growth – and South Yorkshire businesses must start thinking beyond borders to stay competitive. The South Yorkshire International Trade Conference recognises this and is incredibly important.

“Not only does it give us the chance to celebrate the region’s global achievements by building on our world-renowned reputation for excellence and innovation, but it helps us improve outcomes for everyone by working together. We are committed to helping local organisations find overseas opportunities – and events like this are a vital part of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s conference is kindly headline sponsored by Made Smarter. Associate sponsors include UK Export Finance and Business Sheffield.

Exhibitors include PAB Communications, Fragomen LLP, Auditel and UHY Hacker Young.

The event has been organised in collaboration with Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, and Doncaster Chamber of Commerce.

Book your place now: https://www.scci.org.uk/events/south-yorkshire-international-trade-conference-140525/