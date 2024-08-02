South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority launches more Skills Bootcamps in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has been awarded £3m from the Department for Education to continue and expand its Skills Bootcamps provision across the region.

Skills Bootcamps form part of the Government’s Skills for Life strategy, designed to help those aged 19+ onto the career ladder, transition back into work or progress in work while also helping employers meet skills needs across the region.

The courses are flexible and can last up to 16 weeks, whilst providing individuals with the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and an offer of a guaranteed interview with a local employer upon completion of the course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skills Bootcamps are a great opportunity for South Yorkshire residents to upskill and explore new career opportunities in a variety of sectors.

Oliver Coppard.

Designed with employers, Skills Bootcamps courses are aligned to industry needs, bridging the gap between the regional skills demand and its supply.

This funding allows the SYMCA to offer accessible, life-changing opportunities that will enable individuals to:

Learn new skills, setting them on a path to a rewarding career

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kickstart their careers or transition back into the workforce

Progress further in their career

From July 2024 those eligible for the Skills Bootcamps will be able to apply directly to the providers who will be delivering across the following areas:

Digital

Green Skills

Construction and the Built Environment

Business and Administration services

Creative

Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire’s Mayor, said: “This next set of funding is a huge achievement in helping to address the skills requirements of South Yorkshire.

“This next wave of Skills Bootcamps is another vital step towards us meeting the skills gaps across our communities and help us on our journey to creating not just a bigger economy, but a better economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Scott, 20, is just one of many success stories in South Yorkshire after enrolling in a Skills Bootcamp course. Being recommended for the programme through the Job Centre, Chris was determined to pursue a career in plastering.

He enrolled in the Skills Bootcamp in Thermal Wall Insulation Installation and Plastering at Rotherham Skills Academy, funded by SYMCA, and swiftly moved into employment upon completion.

Chris Dalling, Instructor at Rotherham Skills Academy, said: “Chris’ transformation from an aspiring plasterer to a skilled professional is a testament to his hard work and the comprehensive training provided by the Skills Bootcamp.

“Chris successfully passed the exam, and his confidence grew. Chris started with confidence issues regarding plastering but left a totally different person with confidence in his construction knowledge and skills to enable him to complete any plastering work on his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the Skills Bootcamps, which will be on offer from July 2024, include software development, digital marketing, renewable energy installation, project management and business analysis.

Skills Bootcamps will also support individuals across priority groups including:

Low paid workers

The unemployed or out of work

Veterans

Ex-offenders

Women

Ethnic minorities

The over 50s

Those returning to work after a break/maternity leave

People living with a health conditions or disabilities

Find out more about these courses by visiting https://southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk/skills-bootcamps

Find out more about the Government’s Skills for Life strategy and Skills Bootcamps by visiting https://www.skillsforcareers.education.gov.uk/pages/skills-for-life