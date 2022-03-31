South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards: Why Gradconsult says apprenticeships are tackling social mobility

With 13 award categories to choose from to celebrate not only the apprentice, but the employer and training provider to shout about the success of apprenticeships across South Yorkshire.

Gradconsult are delighted to be sponsoring the Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year. As an early talent consultancy, they are passionate about supporting the transition of students into the workplace and work with over 70 per cent of UK universities, and employers from all sectors on projects that promote and strategically support this transition.

Gradconsult believes Higher or Degree Apprenticeships are effectively tackling social mobility. They offer a chance to earn while you learn, and come out with no debt while gaining valuable workplace skills. They are strong advocates for this scheme and full of admiration for the incredible achievements and success of these apprentices.

The awards sponsors

With this award Gradconsult are looking for great examples of aspiration, attainment and commitment to their workplace and encourage all to nominate those who have demonstrated the hard work and determination required.

Join us in our celebration of apprenticeships. Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud family members.

There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers.

Event manager Haroldine Lockwood said: “These awards allow you the opportunity to shine a light on the incredible enthusiasm of the apprentices and those who support them.

"We encourage all businesses supporting apprenticeship schemes to submit their entries now.”

Further information can be viewed on the event website www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk.