Six Donaster estabolishments have been handed new food hygiene ratings with two requiring major improvement.

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 1: The Dining Den at Rokeby Gardens, Queen Mary Crescent, Kirk Sandall; rated on June 12.

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Social at 26-30 Lazarus Court, Bradford Row, Doncaster; rated on June 12.

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Nostell Plaice, at 28 Nostell Place, Bessacarr; rated on June 11.

• Rated 1: Pizza King Express BBQ House, at 31b Violet Avenue, Edlington; rated on June 11.

• Rated 4: Ace Pizza & Grill at Unit 2, Marlowe Road, Barnby Dun; rated on June 12.

• Rated 2: Spice Hut at 9 Finkle Court, Thorne; rated on June 12.

The food hygiene ratings are:

5 - Very Good: The business meets the highest standards of food hygiene.

4 - Good: The business generally meets good hygiene standards.

3 - Generally Satisfactory: The business meets satisfactory standards but may have some areas needing improvement.

2 - Improvement Necessary: Some improvements are needed in food hygiene practices.

1 - Major Improvement Necessary: Significant improvements are required to ensure food safety.

0 - Urgent Improvement Required: The business needs to make urgent improvements to meet basic food hygiene standards.