Signum Facilities Management, an award-winning company specialising in managing and delivering building maintenance, has appointed Philip Hagerty as a multiskilled engineer and Leslie Thompson as maintenance coordinator.

Philip, aged 46, from Doncaster, started his career in retail management before moving into a tradesman role. He secured his plumbing certification and held various maintenance roles in the private and commercial sectors.

As a facility management engineer with Signum, his role with include completing compliance checks across sites, plumbing tasks and building maintenance and fabrication.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Hagerty, one of the new recruits at Signum Facilities Management in Doncaster

Philip, a drummer in a band in his spare time, said: “I’m really looking forward to the variety of work and gaining experience in other trades to progress my career.

“To me, Signum really stands out from the crowd as a driven, customer-focused organisation which provides reactive solutions to problems with reliable and friendly service.”

Les, aged 52, has worked in the building industry since leaving school. The new role will see him running the day-to-day maintenance department of a key Signum client, as well as ensuring compliance with the latest working regulations and maintaining maintenance records.

Les said: "Signum stands out because of the working standards they expect. I enjoy working in the facilities management industry because it is a constantly changing and challenging environment."

The new appointments come after Signum recently renewed contracts with two important clients – Hikvision, a security system specialist, and Parker Hannifin, a global leader in motion and control technologies.

Jill Wood, managing director of Signum Facilities Management, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Philip and Les to our growing team.

“This is an exciting time for Signum and our wonderful staff team is crucial to our progression. We have plans to continue growing the company and the future is looking bright.”