Short term closure of post office for refit

South Common Post Office will be short-term temporarily closed for four weeks for a refurbishment of the premises at One Stop Stores, 58 Miller Lane, Thorne, DN8 5NB.

The branch will close on Thursday 2 October at 5.30pm for extensive work. It is due to re-open on Thursday 30 October at 9am.

During the interim alternative branches will include:

 Thorne Post Office, The Green, Thorne, DN8 5BA

 Moorends Post Office, 141 Marshland Road, Moorends, DN8 4SU

 Old Village Post Office, Premier, Unit 1 Thorne Road, Stainforth, DN7 5BL

Daniel Rooney, Post Office Partner Account Manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it is necessary for the service to close temporarily.”