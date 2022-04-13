Hentons has bought Voice & Co, which has offices in Sheffield and Doncaster.

Established in 1990 by Hugh Voice, the 10-strong business joins a company which already employs 11 in Sheffield and 125 nationally, with offices also in York, Thirsk and London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Mandy Guest, partner of Voice & Co, Hugh Voice, partner and founder, Peter Watson, managing director of Hentons and Tim Baum Dixon, partner of Hentons who heads the firm’s Sheffield office.

Hentons managing director, Peter Watson, said it gave them a crucial foothold in Doncaster.

The acquisition of Voice & Co is the fourth by Hentons in the last three years. It acquired Forster Scott of York and London-based entertainment specialist, CC Panayi & Co, in 2018. Last month it acquired London accountancy firm Clayton Stark. Turnover is now almost £9m.

Hugh Voice, said: “Mandy and I are excited that we shall have the support to enable us to take on the new clients that we are gaining. It will also create potential new career opportunities for our team.”

BUSINESS NEWS: Probe into furlough row recruitment firm continues

BUSINESS NEWS: Chief executive leaves PR firm

BUSINESS NEWS: Boots under siege from thieves and thugs