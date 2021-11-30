-

Seven affordable commercial and business properties for sale in Doncaster for under £80,000

Here’s a look into some affordable commercial properties across Doncaster. See any you like?

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 3:20 pm

If you’ve ever wanted to get on the commercial property ladder in Doncaster, here’s seven great places to start out.

1. Post Offices, Skellow

This post office building in Skellow is listed for £27,450.

2. Cafe & Sandwich Bar

This quaint little coffee shop in the heart of Doncaster is listed for £28,950.

3. Mexborough

Located in Mexborough, this well-preserved business of 30 years can be yours for £29,995.

4. Thorne

A mobile repair shop in Thorne; it's listed for a price of £34,999.

