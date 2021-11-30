Seven affordable commercial and business properties for sale in Doncaster for under £80,000

If you’ve ever wanted to get on the commercial property ladder in Doncaster, here’s seven great places to start out.
1. Post Offices, Skellow
This post office building in Skellow is listed for £27,450.
Photo: -
2. Cafe & Sandwich Bar
This quaint little coffee shop in the heart of Doncaster is listed for £28,950.
Photo: -
3. Mexborough
Located in Mexborough, this well-preserved business of 30 years can be yours for £29,995.
Photo: -
4. Thorne
A mobile repair shop in Thorne; it's listed for a price of £34,999.
Photo: -