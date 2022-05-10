Ros Jones and Nick Fletcher to outline plans for Doncaster's future at conference

The politicans as well as Doncaster Council chief executive Damian Allen will address the Doncaster: What’s Next? conference on May 26.

An assortment of grassroots business leaders from across the UK will also be speaking at the conference which will be held at the Unipart Rail Innovation Centre.

Organised by Doncaster Chamber, a spokesman said: “It’s the Chamber’s highest level networking event for the whole year, and will feature representation from major entrepreneurs and national business leaders.

“This is a special opportunity for the private sector to get its voice heard by those who can enact meaningful change in Doncaster and to contribute ideas that will shape the local economy for the next decade and beyond.”