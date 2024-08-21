The 9 places in Doncaster with zero food hygiene ratings.The 9 places in Doncaster with zero food hygiene ratings.
The 9 places in Doncaster with zero food hygiene ratings.

Revealed: The 9 places in Doncaster with a zero food hygiene rating

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 21st Aug 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 15:09 BST
These are the nine places in Doncaster with zero food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency website today (Wednesday August 21).

Bakerboys Bap Vans and Production Site

12 Central TerraceEdlington LaneEdlingtonDoncasterDN12 1DH

Last inspection: 3 June 2024

Teasdales Bakers

7 The ShopsKing AvenueNew RossingtonDoncasterDN11 0PF

Last inspection: 6 December 2023

Mambo

14 Silver StreetDoncasterDN1 1HQ

Last inspection: 10 May 2023

Tortilla Hut

19-21 Hall GateDoncasterDN1 3NA

Last inspection: 12 January 2024

Ballers

Ballers Sports BarSilver StreetDoncasterDN1 1HQ

Last inspection: 18 March 2024

Bintakay Foods

7 The CrescentEdlingtonDoncasterDN12 1AJ

Last inspection: 23 January 2024

Blue Nile

Ground Floor 20 Market Road And1 Copley RoadDoncasterDN1 2PE

Last inspection: 27 June 2024

Leo's Mini Market

95 Somerset RoadHyde ParkDoncasterDN1 2BN

Last inspection: 5 October 2023

Lucky Six

70 High StreetBentleyDoncasterDN5 0AT

Last inspection: 3 July 2024

Bakerboys Bap Vans and Production Site

1. b25lY21zOmZhNTFlMWM0LTdkOGQtNGJkMC05NWFkLTFjNjE1YWJhOGNjOTo3ZTc0MzkwNy0zZTc4LTRkZTctOWRiNS1jYmFlMWRiNTcyZjA=.jpg

Bakerboys Bap Vans and Production Site Photo: .

Photo Sales
Teasdales Bakers.

2. fe4e6084-1d6b-4277-a6fa-a00eafa91df3_image_jpeg.jpg

Teasdales Bakers. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Mambo.

3. images (21).jfif

Mambo. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Tortilla Hut.

4. b6e4a90702ed422a35217e033a68b1ca.jfif

Tortilla Hut. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.