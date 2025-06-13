Rethync supports surge in affordable housing with emphasis on hoarding compliance and site safety

As Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces a landmark £39bn investment in affordable and social housing, the UK’s biggest commitment in over 50 years, Rethync, a leading UK supplier of site hoarding and fencing systems, is urging developers across England to prioritise regulatory compliance and site safety from day one of these vital new projects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government’s new Affordable Homes Programme, backed by direct investment over the next decade, promises to unlock land and fast-track delivery of homes for social rent across England.

As new housing schemes break ground, Rethync is highlighting the critical importance of proper site hoarding; a legal and safety requirement that protects workers, residents, and communities near construction zones.

Why Site Hoarding Matters in the New Housing Boom

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rethync Logo

Under the Affordable Homes Programme, thousands of construction sites will emerge across England, many in densely populated areas. While the focus is often on speed of delivery, Rethync is reminding developers that hoarding is more than a boundary, it is a legal safeguard essential to public safety and regulatory compliance.

Key compliance measures include:

Planning Permission : Local authority consent may be required before installation.

: Local authority consent may be required before installation. Health & Safety : Hoarding must be structurally sound and protect the public from site-related risks.

: Hoarding must be structurally sound and protect the public from site-related risks. Security : Proper lighting, locks, and durable panels deter theft and trespass.

: Proper lighting, locks, and durable panels deter theft and trespass. Clear Signage: Hazard warnings and contact details must be visible and up to date.

“Affordable housing delivery is about more than speed, it's about doing it right,” said Phil Chadwick, Managing Director at Rethync. “That starts with ensuring every site is safe, secure, and fully compliant from day one.”

Multisite Steel Hoarding

Partnering for Safe, Compliant Housing Development

Rethync works closely with local authorities, housing associations, and contractors to deliver regulation-compliant hoarding solutions, including mesh, solid, and acoustic systems designed to suit a range of environments and planning needs. The company also advises on compliance, offering a practical and proactive approach to risk reduction.

As construction scales up under the government’s new housing strategy, Rethync is committed to supporting a safer, more responsible housing boom - one compliant construction site at a time.