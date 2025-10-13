Rethync doubles growth and strengthens operations with key appointments

Rethync Ltd has announced a period of rapid expansion, doubling its growth and welcoming three new team members as part of its continued investment in strengthening operations and exploring new markets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster-based hoarding and fencing specialists are building on their strong reputation in the construction and housebuilding sectors to target new opportunities in the public sector, care sector, and demolition industry.

To support this growth, Rethync has launched a new Sales and Operations department, headed by Sarah Allen, who has been promoted to Sales and Operations Director. Sarah will oversee both business development and client support functions to ensure that Rethync continues to deliver the high levels of service and reliability its customers have come to expect.

Joining the newly expanded team are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales & Operations Department, headed up by Sarah Allen - Sales & Operations Director

Jake Harris – Business Development Manager

Alex Reid – Key Account Manager

Katie Hawley – Projects Administrator

Speaking on the company’s growth, Phil Chadwick, Managing Director at Rethync, said: “This expansion marks an exciting chapter for Rethync. We’ve seen exceptional growth over the past year, driven by the hard work of our team and the continued trust of our clients. As we look to diversify into new markets, our priority remains the same, delivering professional, compliant, and cost-effective hoarding and fencing solutions across the UK.”

Sarah Allen, newly appointed Sales and Operations Director, added: “I’m proud to be leading this next phase of Rethync’s journey. The new department gives us the structure and expertise to build even stronger relationships with both existing and new clients. We’re growing quickly, but we’re doing it the right way while maintaining the quality, communication, and reliability that define Rethync.”

Rethync continues to work closely with housebuilders, civil engineers, and large corporate developers, providing bespoke hoarding and fencing systems designed for safety, sustainability, and visual impact. The company’s long-term vision is to strengthen its nationwide footprint and develop new partnerships across multiple sectors.

For more information on Rethync’s services or to discuss upcoming projects, visit www.rethync.co.uk or contact the team directly on 03300 535 989.