Retford design agency raises £4,000 for The Eve Merton Dreams Trust with 50km sponsored walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To mark 25 years in business, Retford-based design and marketing agency Bubble Design stepped up to give back to the community - literally - by walking 50km in a single day, raising £4,000 for local charity, Eve Merton Dreams Trust, which supports patients and their families impacted by terminal & serious Cancer conditions by granting wishes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walk took place on Friday, March 28, with the team of 20 setting off from their Retford-based HQ and trekking all the way to the Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers FC, and back again. That’s 25km each way, over 12 hours, and around 70,000 steps per person!

Their efforts will go toward helping the Trust continue its work granting wishes and providing vital support to cancer patients and their families across the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Celebrating 25 years is a massive achievement,” said Chris Peacock, Founder and Managing Director of Bubble Design. “We didn’t want to just celebrate it with a cake. We wanted to use this opportunity to give back to the local community that has supported us for so long.”

Bubble Design reach the halfway mark at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster

The team chose Eve Merton Dreams Trust not just for the incredible work they do, but because the cause felt close to home. Through Bubble’s 100 Club Silver Partnership with Club Doncaster, where Eve’s Trust is the official charity partner, the connection was already there. Supporting them felt like a way to honour both their relationship with the club and the strength of families facing cancer in the local community.

The effort was supported by 170 individual donors, as well as generous sponsorship from local businesses IFS Risk Solutions, Monty Miracle, and Polypipe Building Products.

To put the challenge in perspective:

It’s equivalent to 18 trips up and down Ben Nevis

Or nearly 6 Mount Everests laid end to end

Martin and the Dream Makers supported Bubble every step of the way.

The Eve Merton Dreams Trust team were there to support Bubble every step of the way - literally. Their presence, encouragement, and endless supply of sugary snacks, helped push the team to the finish line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Lawrence, Co. Founder & Head of Operations at Eve Merton Dreams Trust, said: “Seeing the passion and dedication of the team at Bubble firsthand was truly inspiring, and it’s an honour to have the team connected to our charity, and in essence, my mother, Eve Merton’s, lasting name.

“The pain, blisters and effort the team went through today are laying the steppingstones to make a real difference to cancer patients and their families. That passion to succeed will give those families not only something to look forward to, but something that will help empower them in their ongoing fight. Seeing the smiles we're able to create, will make every mile worthwhile”

Bubble Design would like to thank everyone who donated, sponsored or cheered them on. Here’s to 25 years of creativity - and to making every step along the way count.