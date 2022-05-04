The club, who compete in the Doncaster Rovers Saturday League and play at Brodsworth Welfare Woodlands, were rescued by ORB last year after the company stepped in to pay the lease on FC Doncaster's ground.

Stewart Olsen, ORB Recruitment MD, said: "We have a great partnership with FC Doncaster and first got involved with the club by helping them with some matchday kit.

The FC Doncaster team from last season

"Then last year, after a sponsor pulled out at short notice, we stepped in to pay the lease on their ground. This fantastic young team was facing the prospect of not being able to play, so we wanted to do all we could to help.

"We are thrilled to renew our sponsorship for the coming season which reaffirms our commitment to the club. We are proud to be part of the Doncaster community and can't wait to cheer the team on to success."