Re-born clothing is upcycling old clothes into sentimental keepsakes for children

A Doncaster business is re-working parents’ old clothing into baby rompers to save on material waste.

Faye Peynado, 27, from Bentley has always had a passion for clothing. She studied fashion at university and ever since has worked within the clothing industry.

Baby romper.

She said: “I take clothes that would otherwise be going to landfill and turn them into something that can be passed down to children to wear.

“This stops the clothes from being thrown away. It’s a way of recycling clothes that would have had a negative effect on the environment.”

Faye believes that people should be moving away from ‘fast fashion’ and focusing on upcycling clothes and using resources such as charity shops.

Her eco journey started after she worked for a vintage clothing store which gave new life to old clothing.

“I wanted to start a business, but I needed it to mean something,” she said.

“I follow a vegan lifestyle and I wanted to do something which had a positive impact,” Faye continued.

The garments that Faye makes cost around £20 - £30 depending on the complexity of the design.

Each child’s outfit usually takes her around one to two hours to make.

The business is very new but Faye plans to set up a shop on Etsy. In the meantime, if you’re interested in her product you can find her on Instagram @Rebornchildrenswear

Faye is on the lookout for great second hand fabrics that she can make into new creations.

She said: “If you have material you no longer want or would like to turn into something fresh then contact me via Instagram, send a picture of the fabric.”

She would prefer cotton-based materials with fun patterns.

Not only does upcycling the clothing have an environmentally friendly aspect but it’s also sentimental.

“You can pass something down to your child that you wore in the 70’s, 80’s or 90’s. It can be a keepsake item,” she said.