Ratings of two and four handed to three Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 1:55pm

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 2: East Stand Kitchen Level 1 and 2 at Keepmoat Stadium, Lakeside; rated January 30

And one rating handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Conisbrough Castle Bar has been rated four
• Rated 4: Conisbrough Castle Bar at Chapel Lane, Conisbrough; rated January 30

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Pym Road Chippy at 28 Pym Road, Mexborough; rated January 30

