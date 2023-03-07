Ratings of two and four handed to three Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 2: East Stand Kitchen Level 1 and 2 at Keepmoat Stadium, Lakeside; rated January 30
And one rating handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Conisbrough Castle Bar at Chapel Lane, Conisbrough; rated January 30
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Pym Road Chippy at 28 Pym Road, Mexborough; rated January 30