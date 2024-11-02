Rail firm becomes latest business to join forces with Doncaster Rovers

Platinum Rail Services is the latest business to partner with Club Doncaster and become a Gold member of the 100Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local rail experts work to ensure businesses’ employees have positive physical and mental wellbeing, to promote a happy and productive workforce.

They also offer specialist rail training that covers safety, engineering and other needs both on-site and in the classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Director of Platinum Rail Services, Christopher Wood said “We’re proud to partner with our hometown club, Doncaster Rovers, and we hope to foster new relationships with local businesses and industry professionals.

Representatives from Platinum Rail Services at the Eco-Power Stadium

“At Platinum Railway Services, we’re committed to delivering comprehensive, multi-disciplinary training, as well as supporting the industry with vital occupational health services, such as medical examinations, return-to-work medicals and more. Our goal is to ensure the safety, competence, and continuous development of the rail workforce.

“We look forward to a long and successful relationship with Club Doncaster, working together to drive mutual growth and support the local community.”

The 100Club provides a platform for members to engage in unique networking opportunities, increase brand visibility, and participate in exclusive events. Now in its third year, it focuses on blending the commercial and community aspects of Club Doncaster and offers businesses a unique opportunity to grow and collaborate while being associated with a beloved local institution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Lockwood of Club Doncaster said; “We are very excited to have Platinum Rail Services as a Gold member and we welcome them to the 100Club.

“The firm has an amazing local presence and we look forward to developing our partnership over the current season.”

For more information contact [email protected]