Pure Broadband continues ultrafast broadband expansion connecting more people in Doncaster

The internet provider launched its partnership with CityFibre in March, the UK’s largest alternative provider of wholesale fibre network infrastructure, in order to roll-out ultrafast full fibre services to homes across the county in 2021.

After a successful expansion of fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) in Rotherham, residents around Yorkshire are continuing to choose Pure Broadband as the internet provider best suited to their needs, thanks to competitive costs and package flexibility.

Neighbours living in a private road in Doncaster decided to dig access for fibre direct to their homes using CityFibre’s services, such was their need for reliable, high-quality broadband.

Tony Jopling, MD of Pure Broadband, Stephen Conlan, Pure Broadband marketing manager, Emma, Bessacarr resident, and Natalie Ward city manager for CityFibre

Emma, a resident of Plantation Avenue, Bessacarr, said: “Everyone’s lives are online nowadays, and as a street we knew it was time to connect to fibre broadband. The coronavirus pandemic has proved we need fast, reliable and competitive internet in order to keep up with modern life, whether that be working from home, video calling friends and family, or watching streaming sites such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

“We discovered CityFibre, who laid the fibre cables, and from there each family was given a choice of which internet provider they wanted.

“After doing our research we realised Pure Broadband was best for us, with their ultrafast speeds and competitive prices compared with the bigger, household name providers. “Finally, we feel like we’re in the 21st century and it’s down to the reliability and incredible service of Pure.”

Tony Jopling, managing director of Pure Broadband, added: “We’re thrilled to give another customer access to the speedy and reliable broadband they deserve.

“With our ongoing expansion throughout Yorkshire, including Hull and Rotherham, and to be a number one choice for residents in Doncaster shows how dedicated we are to delivering fantastic internet speeds and customer care.

“We are committed to connecting customers to the best broadband and, after hearing Emma’s glowing reviews of the service, we can’t wait to welcome many more homes and businesses to the Pure Broadband family.”

Find out more about Pure Broadband: www.purebroadband.net.