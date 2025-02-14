£65m takeover of Doncaster Free Press owner National World set to go ahead

A £65 million takeover for the owners of the Doncaster Free Press is set to go-ahead after shareholders approved a deal.

Media Concierge, owned by Malcolm Denmark, will become the new proprietor of the Free Press, The Scotsman, Yorkshire Post, The Star, Sheffield, the Rotherham Advertiser and numerous other regional newsbrands from 10 March after taking over the titles’ parent company National World.

It follows a general meeting of shareholders yesterday at which Media Concierge’s bid of 23p per share for control of National World was formally approved.

The deal, which values National World at £65.1m, was backed by shareholders representing 99.91pc of the company’s total share capital, with only 0.09pc of the votes cast against.

In a statement to the Stock Exchange, National World said it expected the deal to become effective on 10 March 2025.

It said the last day of dealings in National World shares would be the last business day prior to that date – March 7.

Mr Denmark was one of the original investors in National World and already owned 28pc of its shares prior to the takeover.

His original offer to buy the company for 21pc a share were initially rebuffed by National World boss David Montgomery and his board.

But after he increased his offer to 23p a share, the National World board decided to recommend the bid to its shareholders on financial advice.

On December 18, the boards of the two companies reached a deal.

Media Concierge, which publishes a number of titles in the Republic of Ireland including the Donegal Democrat and Limerick Leader, becomes the fourth new owner of the newspapers in the space of seven years.

Originally Johnston Press, the once family-owned publisher has been successively sold to JPI Media, then National World, and now Media Concierge.

Mr Denmark, who also owns advertising company Mediaforce UK, has already pledged that it does not intend to make “material job reductions in editorial or production areas” or close down local newsbrands, although there may be some job losses in back-office roles.

It also intends to move the newly-formed company’s headquarters from Leeds to London although the Leeds office will remain open.