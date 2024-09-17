£40 million scheme to build more than 300 homes in Doncaster is announced

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Housebuilder Keepmoat has unveiled £40 million plans to build more than 300 homes on a patch of disused land in the city.

The firm will create 310 new properties following the successful acquisition of a dual parcel of land on Herald Road – just off Thorne Road between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe.

Keepmoat has purchased the land from Doncaster Council as part of its wider aim to create more homes for the area and will work in partnership with other developers to deliver a range of high-quality, multi-tenure houses, a spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Of the 310 new homes to be built, 132 houses will be delivered on the acquired southern parcel of land on the development, with 30 being sold as affordable housing for delivery by Yorkshire Housing, Doncaster Council and Highstone Homes.

At the Herald Road groundbreaking L-R Antony Rowe (Keepmoat), Ben Hindley (Keepmoat), Cllr David Nevett (City of Doncaster).Cllr Glyn Jones (City of Doncaster Deputy Mayor, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business). Photo: Shaun Flannery.At the Herald Road groundbreaking L-R Antony Rowe (Keepmoat), Ben Hindley (Keepmoat), Cllr David Nevett (City of Doncaster).Cllr Glyn Jones (City of Doncaster Deputy Mayor, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business). Photo: Shaun Flannery.
At the Herald Road groundbreaking L-R Antony Rowe (Keepmoat), Ben Hindley (Keepmoat), Cllr David Nevett (City of Doncaster).Cllr Glyn Jones (City of Doncaster Deputy Mayor, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business). Photo: Shaun Flannery.

The further 178 homes are planned to be delivered by the top 10 housebuilder on the northern parcel of land on the same site, which is currently subject to planning via the council.

Daniel Crew, Managing Director at Keepmoat Yorkshire East, said: “It has been brilliant to complete the deal with the council and acquire the new land within the Yorkshire East region.

“The development is located just four miles from Doncaster city centre and is in easy reach of Thorne, Scunthorpe and Sheffield, which is an ideal location for those commuting to work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to working alongside our partners to deliver new homes in Doncaster, as we continue to build on our successful partnerships in the region to provide new homes for local people while transforming disused land into a desirable, thriving community to enjoy in years to come.”

Glyn Jones, City of Doncaster Council Deputy Mayor and Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business, commented: “A lot of hard work has gone into increasing the open space and habitat provision for this housing development, above and beyond the normal standards. This will make it a great place to live and I’m very pleased to see this housing development commence on site.

To date, Keepmoat has built over 35,000 homes, across the UK transforming brownfield sites into thriving new communities.

The site, between a railway line and Hungerhill School, had previously been mooted as a business park but development never began.

Related topics:SheffieldDoncaster CouncilDoncasterHousing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice