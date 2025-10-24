£250 donation by Co-op Funeralcare, Mexborough towards Christmas lights switch-on event

Sam Ward from Co-op Funeral Care presents the cheque to Sean Gibbons, MECi Treasurer

Huge thanks to Co-op Funeralcare for their £250 cheque donation towards our official Christmas Lights Switch-On event taking place on Thu 20th Nov 4-7pm. This will utilised on purchasing festive goodies for FREE Santa’s Grotto for the children along with our regular event sponsors Food Aware CIC.

Sean Gibbons, MECi Treasurer said “The MECi team of volunteers have been working hard behind the scenes to put on another fantastic festive family event as we celebrate Christmas time arriving in Mexborough for all local residents, business and visitors to enjoy!

"Watch this space for more exciting news and sponsorship as we move closer to our traditional annual event."