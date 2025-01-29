Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former MP and prospective mayor Nick Fletcher has urged "don't be fooled" by government's support of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

In a Facebook poat today he said: “WARM WORDS - BUT NO NEW MONEY.

"At first sight, it’s great news that the Government has declared its support for the reopening of the airport.

“However what does that mean exactly? The Conservative Government gave South Yorkshire a whopping £900 million for economic growth.

"The Mayor says she is using £100 million of that for the airport. That means that many Doncaster projects now can’t happen as there is no money for them.

“Is this Labour Government going to show its support by paying £100 million to Doncaster? I think not. I know that we have elections coming up in May. Isn’t it odd that they say the final decision for the airport opening will be after those elections?”

He continued: “I have asked both Mayors exactly what the Government is going to do. No answers yet. I’m not holding my breath.

"Given that all the powers have been devolved to #TheTwoMayors, the only thing the Government can do is hand over hard cash. There’s no mention of that at all. Given how they have treated our pensioners, I’m not expecting any favours from this Socialist Labour Government.

“This announcement of “support” was no surprise to #TheTwoMayors. The carefully drafted graphics accompanying their social media posts welcoming this announcement are evidence of that.

“This is a perfect example of Labour Party Politics. Taking us all for fools. Telling us what we want to hear but actually saying nothing new or meaningful.”

He concluded: “The best help for Doncaster would be to not go ahead with a third runway for Heathrow.

“No new money and no decision to reopen the airport until after the Local Elections on May 1st. Don’t be fooled.”