Pristine Commercial Cleaning joins Doncaster 100 Club as Silver Partner

Pristine Commercial Cleaning is proud to announce its silver partnership with Club Doncaster’s 100 Club, with the company also becoming the Dons back of shirt sponsor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This collaboration marks another significant step in the company’s commitment to supporting local enterprise, community development, and business networking across the Doncaster region.

The Doncaster 100 Club brings together a vibrant community of businesses that share a passion for regional growth and collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded on strong family values and a passion for exceptional service, Pristine Commercial Cleaning has earned a stellar reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality cleaning solutions to a wide range of sectors — including healthcare, education, retail, and industrial facilities.

Staff from Pristine Clean at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Tracie Dudley Shaw, Director at Pristine Commercial Cleaning, said: “As we approach our 10-year anniversary, I feel it’s important to give back to our local community by supporting Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster Dons through sponsorship.

“The clubs add value to our city, and the teams are great role models for our community and beyond. We are extremely proud to be a silver sponsor partner and are looking forward to a great year ahead.”

Gaynor Waddington, Head of Partnerships at Club Doncaster, added: “It’s great to have Pristine Commercial on board with us – especially as the celebrate their 10th year in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be a silver 100Club partner and Dons back of shirt sponsor is a winning combination and I look forward to working with Tracie and her team.”

For more information on partnership opportunities at Club Doncaster, please contact via email [email protected]