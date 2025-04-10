Prime Minister Keir Starmer: £30 million Government backing propels Doncaster Sheffield Airport towards reopening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrating yet another encouraging development in the campaign to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA), local business leaders are today applauding Westminster for making a real show of confidence in the site and its promising future.

National politicians have indicated their support for this strategic asset before; with the most recent example being when Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, delivered a key speech about her ambitions for growth in the UK economy.

However, this morning that pledge became far more tangible, as the Prime Minister himself, Kier Stamer, by visiting DSA, alongside Deputy Prime Minster Angela Raynor, to announce a forthcoming £30 million investment from Government that will support the site’s imminent reopening.

Doncaster Chamber of Commerce accompanied this VIP delegation, alongside a selection of its member businesses who are, for various different reasons, invested in the success of our airport. Specifically, representatives from 2Excel Aviation Ltd, Automated Analytics, DN Colleges Group, Dolphin ICT, Fenwood Estates, Heb Group, Hird Group, HSR Law Solicitors, Hybrid Air Vehicles, Pass Logistics, Signum Facilities Management, Stadium Garage, Woodland Group, Polypipe Building Products, Redline Assured Security, Strata, Vigo Group, Yorkshire Wildlife Park were all in attendance to hear the good news first-hand.

The Chamber met with Prime Ministed Keir Starmer.

Speaking about the new investment, Dan Fell, Chief Exec of Doncaster Chamber, enthused: “This is another major win in the campaign to get our international airport back up-and-running, following on from City of Doncaster Council securing a 125-year lease for the site, and its subsequent appointment of Munich Airport International as operating partners. After years of hard-fought negation and tireless working behind the scenes, it really does feel victory for our region is in plain sight.

“When expansion plans were touted for Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton airports a few months ago, we took a macroeconomic view; recognising that these national hubs have an obvious significance for both the UK economy and businesses on the ground. However, we also stressed that regional assets like DSA are important for growth in their own way too and that they need to be supported.

“It’s therefore incredibly heartening to see that Government has heeded that message and that — just like our partners in the local authority, the campaigners who have helped to keep this issue in the public eye over the years, and our vocal business community — it sees the inherent value in DSA.

“Hopefully, their £30 million investment will clear the decks for any further money that needs to flow into the airport in the near future, while also signalling to the outside world just how serious we are about making it a success this time around. Airlines and freight operators, in particular, should interpret this as a massive vote of confidence in what we are trying to achieve.

“That our members were able to be present for this announcement was especially rewarding, and served as an important reminder that this campaign is not just about providing residents with more convenient access to holidays, but also about benefiting the economy at large.

"Indeed, the reopening of DSA has major implications for local firms too, whether its by enhancing connectivity for our logistics companies, opening up supply chain opportunities for our manufacturers, or generating inbound tourism for some of our biggest attractions.”

Welcoming the news, Adrian Sullivan, CEO of Pass Logistics comments: “As a homegrown Doncaster SME, and specifically a business in the logistics sector, we are excited for the opportunities that the airport will unlock for us. We see it as being yet another string to our city’s bow when it comes to our already fantastic connectivity, and are eager to play a part in its success when it does reopen, as we know it will certainly play a big part in ours.”