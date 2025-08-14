Postmaster presented with British Empire Medal for going above and beyond for the communities he serves near Doncaster

Popular postmaster, Richard Haley, has been presented with his British Empire Medal for his recognition in the New Year’s Honour lists in recognition for services to his community near Doncaster.

The presentation was made on behalf of the King by Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE RN HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire.

The ceremony was held at Doncaster Mansion House and it was attended by his wife Steph and Post Office Area Manager Jo Fryatt.

Richard has worked in Post Offices for 32 years. Since 2012 Richard has run Epworth Post Office. Prior to that, Richard was a Postmaster from 1993-2008 at Beckett Road Post Office in Doncaster until it was closed down during a restructure.

Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Dame Hilary Chapman, Richard Haley and his wife Steph with Post Office Area Manager Joanne Fryatt.

He then worked as a manager at Epworth Post Office from 2008 and in 2012, then an opportunity came up for Richard to purchase the branch himself.

Epworth postmaster, Richard Haley, said: “I have always said that being a postmaster is not a job, it is a vocation. I can’t imagine doing any other role as I enjoy doing it so much.”

Richard is the heart of Epworth village. He has received outstanding reviews by customers including 330 Facebook thank you messages alone and is really appreciated by his village.

Richard and his team are 100 per cent dedicated to their customer service and maintaining high standards and he also praises his hard-working, close-knit team.

Richard and Post Office Area Manager Joanne Fryatt.

He goes above and beyond for his North Lincolnshire village, right on the border with South Yorkshire. He also provides hosted outreach services to four communities at West Butterwick, Corringham, Wroot and Blyton.

Richard has been known to travel to the sorting office, which is over 25 miles away from Epworth, to collect a customer’s special delivery item that has been delayed, especially when it has contained their currency for their holiday the next day.

Post Office Area Manager, Joanne Fryatt, said: “I am delighted that Richard has received this New Years’ Honour for all that he does for his village and his outreach communities. It was a privilege to attend his award ceremony.

“This kind and caring postmaster is always chatting to customers, learning customers by name, which makes them feel special. Richard

gives them that extra care during the customer service. He emphasises to his team about the importance of being customer focussed.”