Popular Doncaster village pub rebrands as a motorbike friendly cafe

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 10:24 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 13:22 BST
Following highly successful bike evenings, a Doncaster pub has rebranded to bring customers something completely new.

The Old George at Sykehouse has now rebranded its cafe as a quality bike themed establishment called ‘Wheels Cafe Sykehouse’.

Open every day, it is hoped this will enable the usual Wednesday bike meets to continue throughout the winter.

Owner Rose Nagaty said: “We will be serving all day breakfast, cakes, light bites, hot drinks and and selection of the favourite pub classic meals including our famous chicken Parmos!”

It's got a whole new look.

For more on the new cafe, which is open every Monday to Friday 10am until around 9pm, and Saturday and Sunday 9.30am until circa 9pm, visit Wheels Cafe Sykehouse on Facebook or on Instagram wheelscafe_sykehouse

