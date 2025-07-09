Popular Doncaster spa to be sold as owner announces retirement

After ten successful years at the helm of Truffle Lodge Spa in Fishlake, Doncaster, Pam Webb, the spa’s founder has announced plans to retire and sell the business.

Truffle Lodge, which opened in 2015, has grown into a thriving wellness destination, supported by a team of 20 self-employed therapists and front-of-house staff, along with local contractors responsible for pool maintenance, gardening, and cleaning.

Pam said: “After ten very busy and fulfilling years, I’ve decided that the time is right for me to spend more time with family and enjoy life at a slower pace.

“Truffle Lodge is my pride and joy, and it has been an honour to work with the dedicated team to build a business that guests come back to time and time again.”

Leeds-based agents Ernest Wilson have been instructed to manage the sale, with the business expected to go on the market by 25 July 2025. Truffle Lodge will continue to operate until Friday, 19th December 2025, with all bookings and vouchers honoured until that date.

Pam is committed to selling the business as a going concern and will encourage any buyer to retain the current team. “They are a huge asset to the business,” she said. “To my entire team, thank you for your incredible support and dedication to me, to Truffle, and to our wonderful guests.

“With consistent year-on-year growth Truffle Lodge Spa presents a unique opportunity for buyers. It’s a thriving business in a beautiful location with further potential, especially in the ever-growing mindfulness and wellbeing market.

“As the business moves towards a new chapter, the focus remains on continuity, care for guests, and appreciation for the team that made Truffle Lodge Spa what it is today.”

Booking enquiries should be directed to Pam at Truffle Lodge. Enquires regarding the sale should be directed to Mark Czajka at [email protected]